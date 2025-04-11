Don’t Drink Coffee Before Doing This One Thing, Says Dietitian

That strong, nutty, and smoky aroma of coffee hitting you in the morning is better than any alarm, something every coffee lover would confess to.

As summer approaches, the popularity of this universally loved beverage, along with its versatile summer recipes, will once again become a go-to for many.

However, dehydration is one of the most common issues during summer, and did you know that drinking coffee before taking this essential step, according to a health expert, could put you at risk?

Morning coffee. Image: Pexels

In a video post shared on March 9, dietitian Shweta J. Panchal, MSc in Clinical Nutrition, reveals that the habit of gulping down coffee directly could leave you dehydrated, especially with summer just around the corner.

Summer and coffee?

The dietitian explains in her caption how your favourite brew can contribute to dehydration. She writes, “Summer and coffee? Yes, please! But did you know your favorite brew can contribute to dehydration if not consumed the right way? In my latest video, I’m sharing the perfect way to drink coffee this summer without compromising your hydration levels."

Panchal explains in the video that if you're a coffee lover, you should drink two cups of water before sipping your coffee.

“If I'm drinking a cup of coffee, this is what I'll do so that my body is not dehydrated. Caffeine is a natural diuretic, and coffee has a lot of it. So, I'll make sure to drink at least two glasses of water; this way I can enjoy my cup of coffee also and make sure that my body is not dehydrated," outlines Panchal.

What are the risks of dehydration?

Some of the common signs of dehydration among kids, according to the US academic medical centre Cleveland Clinic:

Dry tongue and dry lips

No tears when crying

Fewer than six wet diapers per day

Sunken soft spot on your infant’s head

Sunken eyes

Dry, wrinkled skin

Deep, rapid breathing

Cool, blotchy hands and feet

Signs in adults:

Headache, delirium and confusion

Tiredness (fatigue)

Dizziness, weakness and lightheadedness

Dry mouth and/or a dry cough

High heart rate but low blood pressure

Loss of appetite, but maybe craving sugar

Flushed (red) skin

Swollen feet

Muscle cramps

Heat intolerance or chills

Constipation

Dark-colored pee