World Parkinson's Day 2025: Understanding The Silent Struggle Of Parkinson’s Disease In India

By: Dr. Jagbir Singh

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder, is rising silently across India, with an estimated 700,000 cases currently reported.

Alarmingly, this number is projected to double by 2030, primarily due to the aging population and various environmental risks.

Despite the growing prevalence of this debilitating condition, stigma, delayed diagnoses, and unequal access to healthcare leave thousands of individuals suffering without the necessary support and resources.

Why the surge?

Several factors contribute to the increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease in India---

Demographic Shift: India’s elderly population, those aged 60 years and above, is expected to reach 19% by 2050. This demographic change will inevitably escalate the prevalence of age-related neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s. Toxic Triggers: Exposure to pesticides in rural areas and urban pollution are increasingly linked to a higher risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. Unfortunately, regulatory measures to mitigate these environmental hazards remain weak, leaving vulnerable populations at risk. Lifestyle Links: Sedentary habits, the consumption of processed diets, and chronic stress are lifestyle factors that may accelerate the onset and progression of Parkinson’s symptoms, further complicating the health landscape.

The Hidden Battles

Patients face numerous challenges in their journey with Parkinson’s disease---

Misdiagnosis: Early signs such as tremors and stiffness are often dismissed as "normal aging." In rural villages, cultural myths may label the condition as a "curse," leading to significant delays in treatment. Mental Health Crisis: Approximately 40% of Parkinson’s patients develop depression, yet mental health support remains scarce and often inaccessible. Financial Strain: The high cost of therapies, such as Deep Brain Stimulation (ranging from ₹15 to 20 lakhs), places a heavy burden on families. Additionally, the monthly medication costs, which can range from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, further strain household finances.

Paths to progress

To combat this growing crisis, several actionable steps can be taken:

Awareness: Training ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers to identify early symptoms in rural areas can facilitate timely intervention. Affordable Care: Including Parkinson’s medications in essential medicine lists and subsidizing therapies can make treatment more accessible to those in need. Community Support: Expanding NGO-led networks can provide invaluable resources, including free physiotherapy and counselling services.

A call for action

World Parkinson’s Day should serve as a catalyst for policy changes. There is an urgent need to invest in neurology hubs, fund research focused on India-specific risk factors, and dismantle the stigma surrounding the disease through comprehensive public awareness campaigns. Timely intervention can preserve dignity—but first, we must see the invisible.

Final thought

Behind every tremor lies a life yearning for empathy and understanding. India’s fight against Parkinson’s disease is not merely a medical challenge; it is a profound measure of our collective compassion and commitment to supporting those affected by this condition. By addressing the multifaceted issues surrounding Parkinson’s, we can foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all individuals battling this silent epidemic.