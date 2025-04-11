World Parkinson's Day 2025: Understanding The Silent Struggle Of Parkinson’s Disease In India

Updated April 11th 2025, 10:48 IST
By: Dr. Jagbir Singh
Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder, is rising silently across India, with an estimated 700,000 cases currently reported.
Alarmingly, this number is projected to double by 2030, primarily due to the aging population and various environmental risks.
Despite the growing prevalence of this debilitating condition, stigma, delayed diagnoses, and unequal access to healthcare leave thousands of individuals suffering without the necessary support and resources.
Several factors contribute to the increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease in India---
Patients face numerous challenges in their journey with Parkinson’s disease---
To combat this growing crisis, several actionable steps can be taken:
World Parkinson’s Day should serve as a catalyst for policy changes. There is an urgent need to invest in neurology hubs, fund research focused on India-specific risk factors, and dismantle the stigma surrounding the disease through comprehensive public awareness campaigns. Timely intervention can preserve dignity—but first, we must see the invisible.
Behind every tremor lies a life yearning for empathy and understanding. India’s fight against Parkinson’s disease is not merely a medical challenge; it is a profound measure of our collective compassion and commitment to supporting those affected by this condition. By addressing the multifaceted issues surrounding Parkinson’s, we can foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all individuals battling this silent epidemic.
(Dr. Jagbir Singh is a Consultant – Neurologist at Livasa Hospital Amritsar.)
