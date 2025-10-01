Dos and Don'ts of Cough and Cold Medicines

Cold and flu viruses are more common in every season. This is due to the increased indoor activity, which allows viruses to spread more easily. Hundreds of products advertise their ability to fix your symptoms. Therefore, it is important to have an idea of how to consume syrups or medications to aid with a cold or the flu.

Dos and don'ts one should follow before consuming cough or cold medicines:

As per the report revealed by WebMD, here are some precautions you need to take before giving medicines for cold and cough to your children.

What not to do

1. Do not give cough syrup to children under 4 years unless a doctor has prescribed or recommended it. For children under 2, never give any over-the-counter OTC cough and cold medicine

2. Do not take more than the recommended dose or take it more often than directed, as this can lead to serious harm to health.

3. Do not take more than one over-the-counter OTC cough or cold product at a time without checking for overlapping active ingredients. This can lead to taking too much of a certain ingredient, like a pain reliever.

4. Never use a household teaspoon to measure cough syrup. Otherwise, you should use the measuring cup or syringe that comes along with the medicine to ensure an accurate dose.

5. Avoid consuming alcohol while taking any cough syrup, as it can increase drowsiness, dizziness, and other side effects.

What to do

1. Always read the label carefully before consuming any syrups or medications, as ingredients can change and different brands may contain different ingredients.

2. Adhere strictly to the dosage and frequency instructions on the package or from the doctor.

3. Do pick a medicine that only treats the symptoms that you are experiencing. Many products contain several ingredients to treat a variety of symptoms.

4. It is recommended to consult a doctor if the cough lasts more than a week, or gets worse, or is accompanied by other symptoms like high fever, rash, or severe headache.

5. Store medicines in a safe, out of the reach of children.