DYK Walking For 30 Minutes A Day Can Improve Your Health? Know 10 Benefits

A brisk 30-minute walk may seem like nothing when every other person talks about complex workouts to stay fit. However, it can work wonders for your physical, mental and emotional well-being. How? Read on to know.

Here are ten benefits of walking for 30 minutes, as per the publication of Healthline:

Burns calories: Walking can help burn calories and maintain weight. To calculate your actual calorie burn, you can determine the factors, such as walking speed, distance covered, terrain, and your weight.

Strengthens the heart: Walking is believed to be associated with an improvement in cardiovascular risk (heart attack, stroke or other heart-related risk).

Lowers blood sugar: According to the 2022 review of studies, light walking after dinner or lunch helps to lower blood sugar levels.

Eases joint pain: Walking lubricates and strengthens the muscles that support the joints, including your knees. It may also strengthen the muscles in your legs by stabilising and protecting the joints from further damage.

Boosts immune function: Walking may reduce your risk of developing a cold, the flu, or other illnesses. Consistent exercise improves immune regulation. You can try walking on a treadmill or around an indoor mall to experience these benefits.

Boosts energy: Walking increases the flow of oxygen through the body. It can also increase the levels of certain hormones (epinephrine and norepinephrine), which are responsible for boosting energy.

Improves mood: Studies show walking helps to improve your mental health. It boosts self-esteem and reduces symptoms of social withdrawal.

Lengthens life span: Walking at a faster pace can help increase the duration of your life. Research has found that women suffering from heart disease who walk faster, as compared to slow walkers, have 28% reduced risk of death compared to slow walkers.

Tone legs: It can strengthen and tone muscles in your legs. Walk in a hilly area, on a treadmill with an incline, or find routes with stairs to build up more strength.