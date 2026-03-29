Eating Food Out Of Black Plastic Containers? Here's How It Can Impact Your Health

Given our hectic lifestyles and the fatigue that comes with work, we often lack the inclination to cook, leading us to order food from outside instead. With so many instant food delivery apps available round the clock, ordering and eating in becomes easier and convenient.

You might have noticed that your favorite pasta, biryani, noodles or curry is often stored and delivered in black plastic containers. If you have been using these boxes under the impression that they are "premium" or "hygienic," you should stop immediately. According to health experts, these black containers pose a significant threat to your well-being.

Black plastic food containers are harmful for health | Image: Freepik

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Why are black plastic containers dangerous?

Most people assume that because the colour of the containers is black, stains and blemishes won't be visible and the containers simply look aesthetically pleasing.

Dangerous chemicals in black plastic containers can seep into the food stored in them | Image: Freepik

Use of recycled waste: Black colouring is often used specifically to mask the presence of old or substandard plastic materials. In many instances, these containers are manufactured by melting down electronic waste, such as the casings of computers, keyboards or televisions.

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Chemicals: The manufacturing of these containers involves the use of hazardous substances known as "flame retardants". These chemicals are added to electronic devices to prevent them from catching fire. When you place piping hot food into these containers, these chemicals leach into the food.

Microplastics: Upon coming into contact with hot food, tiny plastic particles (microplastics) begin to break down and subsequently find their way into our digestive system.

How harmful is food stored in black plastic containers?

Hormonal Imbalance: Once absorbed into the body, these chemicals can disrupt your hormonal balance. This can lead to various health issues, including thyroid disorders, infertility and developmental delays in children.

Cancer: Prolonged exposure of the body to these chemicals can pose a risk of serious diseases, such as cancer.

How can the average person avoid this risk?

Use Steel or Glass: As soon as the food arrives at your home, immediately transfer it from the plastic container into a steel vessel or a glass plate. Don't eat directly out of these containers.

Give instructions to restaurants: When placing an order, you can request that the restaurant pack your food in a paper bag or a cardboard box lined with silver foil.