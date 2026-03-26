Fennel Water Or Saunf Ka Pani Has Numerous Health Benefits, Know How To Make This Drink

Elders at home often consume and recommend fennel water or saunf ka pani. Fennel water, derived from the seeds of the Foeniculum vulgare plant, has been utilised for centuries due to its health-promoting properties. Fennel seeds are packed with a multitude of nutrients - they serve as a rich storehouse of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They contain Vitamin C, Vitamin A, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and manganese. Collectively, these nutrients work together to provide a wide array of health benefits.

Promotes weight loss

Fennel water is highly effective in aiding weight loss. This is because the fiber content present in fennel seeds creates a sensation of fullness, thereby curbing appetite and reducing overall caloric intake. Furthermore, fennel water boosts metabolism, which assists the body in burning calories more efficiently.

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Fennel water aids in weight loss | Image: Freepik

Improves digestion

Fennel water is exceptionally beneficial for digestive health. The seeds help provide relief from issues such as gas, bloating and indigestion. Additionally, fennel water facilitates smoother bowel movements, thereby reducing the likelihood of constipation. Regular consumption of this drink leads to an overall improvement in the functioning of the digestive system.

Detoxification drink

Fennel water acts as a natural detoxifier, assisting the body in flushing out toxins and waste products. The antioxidants present in fennel water aid in the detoxification process by neutralising harmful substances and purifying the system. Furthermore, it helps in maintaining the body's hydration levels.

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Promotes skin health

The antioxidants and vitamins found in fennel seeds contribute to achieving healthy and glowing skin. These antioxidants help combat free radicals, prevent premature wrinkling and maintain skin elasticity. Additionally, the hydrating properties of fennel water help keep the skin soft and moisturised.

Drinking saunf ka pani will help your skin glow naturally | Image: Freepik

Provides relief during menstruation

If you suffer from abdominal cramps and pain during your menstrual cycle, fennel water can offer relief. Fennel seeds contain compounds with anti-spasmodic properties that help alleviate cramps and reduce muscle contractions. Moreover, fennel water helps maintain hormonal balance and can help regulate menstrual irregularities.

How to prepare fennel water?