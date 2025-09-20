Essential Adult ADHD Insights Straight From a Doctor: What Most People Get Wrong About the Condition

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is often considered a childhood disorder, but research shows that 60–70% of children with ADHD continue to experience symptoms as adults. In India, awareness of Adult ADHD is still low. Many individuals silently struggle with focus, organisation, restlessness, and emotional control, without realising these are symptoms of a neurodevelopmental condition.

We spoke to Dr. Samant Darshi, Consultant Interventional Psychiatrist, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, to gain a comprehensive understanding of adult ADHD and the unique struggles it poses, especially in the Indian context.

What is the first thing you would want people to know about ADHD?

Specialty ADHD is not laziness, lack of willpower, or poor upbringing. It is a brain-based condition, arising from differences in how neural networks for attention, impulse control, and executive functioning operate.

How does ADHD manifest in adults?

Unlike hyperactive children, adults with ADHD often present differently. Common signs include chronic forgetfulness and disorganisation, restlessness, poor time management, impulsive decision-making, emotional outbursts, and relationship struggles. Many only suspect ADHD after years of academic struggles, workplace burnout, or personal difficulties. Too often, they are misunderstood as careless or irresponsible.

What is the science behind ADHD?

Modern neuroscience reveals that ADHD is linked to dopamine and norepinephrine imbalances in brain circuits that regulate attention and reward. Functional imaging studies show altered connectivity in the prefrontal cortex, basal ganglia, and limbic networks. This explains why ADHD brains are interest-driven rather than importance-driven, reward-sensitive, and emotionally reactive.

Why is it important to discuss ADHD in the Indian context?

In India, unfortunately, Adult ADHD remains underdiagnosed due to cultural stigma, lack of awareness among doctors, and late presentation. The impact is profound, as untreated ADHD increases the risk of depression, anxiety, substance misuse, and job instability. Many adults carry years of self-blame, unaware that it is a neurobiological condition.

What is the process of diagnosing ADHD in adults?

ADHD is diagnosed clinically, using DSM-5 criteria, supported by interviews, self-report scales, and family history. Advanced centres also use neurocognitive assessments and brain-mapping to personalise treatment strategies.

What are some of the common treatment approaches?

Treatment for Adult ADHD is multidimensional, combining medication, therapy, lifestyle interventions, and neuromodulation. Medications improve neurotransmitter function but may be limited by stigma. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and coaching help restructure thinking and build daily structure. Lifestyle interventions, such as exercise, good sleep hygiene, and a balanced diet, are crucial. Neuromodulation techniques like rTMS and tDCS represent a new frontier, directly modulating brain circuits with minimal side effects.

ADHD in adults, while posing certain challenges, can also be a source of creativity, energy, and innovation. With proper diagnosis and treatment, individuals can thrive in personal and professional domains. India must shift the narrative from stigma to science, and from disorder to diversity.