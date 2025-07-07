EXCLUSIVE: Ram Kapoor Opens Up About Ozempic Controversy, Says 'What Is So Wrong About It?' | Image: X

Ram Kapoor’s sudden weight loss transformation has stunned many and become the talk of the town overnight. The actor has been facing buzz for shedding 55 kg for quite a while now. During this time, reports even swirled that he used weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. Although he crushes these claims multiple times, the rumours ain’t faded away. Now speaking exclusively to Republic World, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor has commented on this and clarified his stance.

Has Ram Kapoor taken Ozempic for weight loss?

First, let us tell you that Ozempic is a drug originally meant to treat diabetes, but it's now well-known for helping with weight loss. When Republic asked whether he used Ozempic for his weight loss, Ram Kapoor said, “I have not taken Ozempic because I was recommended Mounjaro, which came later.”

He stated, “Even if one takes it, it is okay”, requesting people to stop judging others for their methods.

Explaining this perspective, Mistry actor said, “Agar liya hai toh isme negative kya hai? But nobody's answering me. What is so wrong about it? Everyone becomes silent because there is no answer.”

Ram Kapoor further shares a story where he recalls his doctor advising him to take Mounjaro, but he ended up doing physical training for weight loss.

“So, I will tell you my story. I was shooting Neeyat with Vidya Balan in Scotland. At that time, if you see Neeyat, I was very big, 140 kilos, I was at my most unhealthy. I was taking insulin three times, before every meal, my sugar was out of control, I was working overtime, no rest, and I was very unhealthy. My doctor said, 'Brother, if you are this unhealthy and you are working this much, you can have a diabetic stroke, you will have to slow down',” Ram said.

“So I said, 'Brother, I can’t, I have two more projects to finish. After six to eight months, maybe I can take a break.' He said, 'No, then you are in very big danger, you have to start something extreme to get yourself in control.'”

“So I said, Tell me that, he said, Ozempic? Everyone is trying it, but there is a new drug which is called Mounjaro. The doctor said, Just listen to me, try that for three to four months, because you are at risk. I said, done! Order it!”

How Ram Kapoor lost 55 kgs?

Hamshakal actor further explained that importing those drugs takes time, and he had been in Scotland for two and a half months. So, he made the decision and placed complete trust in his doctor, even with his children's lives. Unfortunately, he had a serious accident in which he ruptured his shoulder and underwent stage‑3 surgery.

The actor revealed that after the surgery, instead of taking Mounjaro, he had to start weight training and eventually got used to it. That’s why he now trains so much and focuses on building his body.

He said, “So after surgery, you have to do very hardcore physiotherapy for 8–9 months to get the strength back. All drugs stopped, full physiotherapy and weight training to get the strength back.”