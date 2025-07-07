Ram Kapoor was dropped from the pre-release events of his web series Mistry after he made "inappropriate comments" towards his female colleagues at a press conference. The actor has admitted his mistake and apologised for his remarks. In a conversation with Republic World, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain fame admitted that what he said was ‘obnoxious'. The actor also stressed that at the time, he did not immediately realise his mistake because he did not receive a negative response from the people present in the room.

Admitting his mistake, Ram Kapoor said, “My jokes could be a bit obnoxious, a bit non-veg, a bit leg-pulling in nature, which is something that anyone who has worked with me knows. I didn’t realise at the time that I might be annoying someone. If I had known, I would’ve immediately stopped.”

The actor reiterated that he passed the remarks in the name of comedy and did not mean to offend anyone. He has also assured his fans that he will put self-check measures in place and will give great thought before passing an unrestrained comment. Without taking any names, Ram Kapoor added that he is not the only actor who makes such untoward jokes and mentioned that other, more senior actors than him have made obnoxious remarks in the guise of humour.

Recollecting the day of the press conference, Ram said, "Throughout that day, I did not know if anybody was uncomfortable; nobody gave me any hint. People were laughing, and people were talking normally. If someone came to me one or two hours later and said, 'Sir, that wasn't quite right,' I would have immediately apologised & stopped. 12 hours passed, and even when I was seeing them off, we were also happy. I said ‘bye’ without knowing that anybody was offended. I would have done something about it even if I had the slightest idea. I only found out after the entire day ended."



Also Read: Mahesh Babu Served With Notice For Endorsing Alleged Real Estate Scam

Assuring to work on himself, Ram Kapoor concluded, “Now I realise the world has changed. There’s wokism. You’ve got to be careful about what you say and what you do. Now I will think 100 times before I say. Earlier, I used to get laughter.”