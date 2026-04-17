Experiencing Sudden Hair Loss? These Medical Conditions Could Be The Reason Behind It

Hair loss has become a common problem these days. It's generally believed that losing 50 to 100 strands of hair daily is normal. Losing 50-60 strands out of thousands of hair isn't a cause for concern, but when hair loss suddenly begins to increase, it's better to not ignore it. Some people experience hair loss in clumps, leaving a thick section of hair behind when combing. Many people dismiss this as a result of the weather, lack of hair care or stress. However, it can sometimes be a sign of a serious underlying health condition, so it's crucial to understand the cause of sudden hair fall early on.

What causes hair loss?

Good overall health, proper diet and exercise are essential not only for a healthy body but for healthy hair too. However, sometimes, a disease takes root in our bodies, leading to hair loss. These seemingly minor symptoms could be the cause of a serious illness that many people often overlook.

Hair loss becomes concerning when the hair doesn't grow back | Image: Freepik

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Thyroid problem

Thyroid problems have become a common condition these days, both in men and women. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland on the front of the neck that helps regulate the body's metabolism. When it malfunctions, it affects the hair. In both hypothyroid and hyperthyroid conditions, hair begins to fall out rapidly and balding becomes evident.

Alopecia Areata

This is a condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the hair roots, causing hair to suddenly fall out. This condition causes baldness in the form of circular patches on the scalp. With alopecia areata, it's impossible to say with certainty whether hair will fall out completely or regrow.

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Hair loss among men and women of all ages is quite common these days | Image: freepik

Anemia (anemia)