Experiencing Sudden Hair Loss? These Medical Conditions Could Be The Reason Behind It
Good overall health, proper diet and exercise are essential not only for a healthy body but for healthy hair too.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Hair loss has become a common problem these days. It's generally believed that losing 50 to 100 strands of hair daily is normal. Losing 50-60 strands out of thousands of hair isn't a cause for concern, but when hair loss suddenly begins to increase, it's better to not ignore it. Some people experience hair loss in clumps, leaving a thick section of hair behind when combing. Many people dismiss this as a result of the weather, lack of hair care or stress. However, it can sometimes be a sign of a serious underlying health condition, so it's crucial to understand the cause of sudden hair fall early on.
What causes hair loss?
Good overall health, proper diet and exercise are essential not only for a healthy body but for healthy hair too. However, sometimes, a disease takes root in our bodies, leading to hair loss. These seemingly minor symptoms could be the cause of a serious illness that many people often overlook.
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Thyroid problem
Thyroid problems have become a common condition these days, both in men and women. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland on the front of the neck that helps regulate the body's metabolism. When it malfunctions, it affects the hair. In both hypothyroid and hyperthyroid conditions, hair begins to fall out rapidly and balding becomes evident.
Alopecia Areata
This is a condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the hair roots, causing hair to suddenly fall out. This condition causes baldness in the form of circular patches on the scalp. With alopecia areata, it's impossible to say with certainty whether hair will fall out completely or regrow.
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Anemia (anemia)
Anemia, especially iron deficiency, is one of the major causes of hair loss. Low hemoglobin levels in the blood prevent oxygen and nutrients from reaching the hair roots properly. Furthermore, when iron is deficient, the body uses iron to protect vital organs like the heart and liver instead of nourishing the hair. This disrupts the hair growth cycle, causing hair to fall out and break before completing its growth phase. This problem is especially common in women.