Health Benefits Of Walking Barefoot On Grass

Strolling barefoot on grass, known as grounding or earthing, is believed to offer a range of physical and mental benefits like improving sleep cycle, reducing stress, boosting immunity and many more.

Here are the key benefits of this mindful activity, according to LawnStarter:

Connection to Earth

Walking barefoot on grass allows the body to absorb negative ions from the earth, which helps to neutralise the positive ions accumulated from electronic devices. This practice reduces inflammation, improves sleep and enhances overall well-being.

Mental clarity

When you walk barefoot, the soles of your feet send the signal to your brain that helps to adjust your body's movements and maintain balance. This eventually leads to mental clarity and a better sense of self.

Reduces stress

The soft, natural texture of the grass stimulates pressure points, which promotes relaxation and a sense of well-being.

Inflammation reduction

According to multiple health publications, the earth is a magnetic charge, positive and negative, while the body's positive charge comes in contact with negative charge, which helps to dissipate the body's charge, reducing chronic inflammation and contributing to pain relief.

Improved sleep cycle

Waking barefoot daily helps to improve the sleep patterns as this practice normalises the day-night cortisol rhythm, which leads to more restful nights' sleep.

Boosts immunity

The stimulation of the feet's nerve endings enhances blood circulation, which helps to boost immunity and the body's ability to heal itself.

Increased antioxidant intake

