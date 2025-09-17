Republic World
Updated 17 September 2025 at 22:58 IST

Health Benefits Of Walking Barefoot On Grass

The soft, natural texture of the grass stimulates pressure points, which promotes relaxation and a sense of well-being. Know more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Representation of photo
Representation of photo | Image: Pinterest
Strolling barefoot on grass, known as grounding or earthing, is believed to offer a range of physical and mental benefits like improving sleep cycle, reducing stress, boosting immunity and many more.

Here are the key benefits of this mindful activity, according to LawnStarter:

Connection to Earth

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Walking barefoot on grass allows the body to absorb negative ions from the earth, which helps to neutralise the positive ions accumulated from electronic devices. This practice reduces inflammation, improves sleep and enhances overall well-being.

Mental clarity

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

When you walk barefoot, the soles of your feet send the signal to your brain that helps to adjust your body's movements and maintain balance. This eventually leads to mental clarity and a better sense of self.

Reduces stress

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The soft, natural texture of the grass stimulates pressure points, which promotes relaxation and a sense of well-being. 

Inflammation reduction

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to multiple health publications, the earth is a magnetic charge, positive and negative, while the body's positive charge comes in contact with negative charge, which helps to dissipate the body's charge, reducing chronic inflammation and contributing to pain relief.

Improved sleep cycle

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Waking barefoot daily helps to improve the sleep patterns as this practice normalises the day-night cortisol rhythm, which leads to more restful nights' sleep.

Boosts immunity

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The stimulation of the feet's nerve endings enhances blood circulation, which helps to boost immunity and the body's ability to heal itself.

Increased antioxidant intake

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

The earth is rich in electrons, which are natural antioxidants. So, walking barefoot allows your body to absorb these electrons, which help protect your cells from damage and support overall health.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 17 September 2025 at 22:58 IST

