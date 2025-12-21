Fact Check: Are N95 Masks Effective Against Air Pollution?

Delhi woke up under a thick layer of toxic smog on Sunday morning, extending a week-long stretch of poor air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390 at around 7 am, which placed it in the ‘very poor’ category. In several parts of the city, air quality worsened further and slipped into the ‘severe’ range. As these conditions persisted, many residents adopted protective steps, including the use of N95 masks.

What is the N95 Mask?

According to the Ramson blog, N95 masks, also called N95 respirators, are personal protective equipment (PPE) that filter airborne particles such as bacteria and viruses. The term N95 means the mask blocks at least 95% of airborne particles. These masks form a tight seal around the wearer’s face, which forces air to pass through the filter material instead of leaking from the sides. Other widely used standards include KN95 and FFP2, and both offer protection equivalent to N95 for particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Does an N95 mask work in air pollution?

As per reports, N95 masks effectively filter airborne particles, including those present in air pollution. They trap PM2.5 particles, which rank among the most harmful pollutants and link to several health problems. Over time, however, factors such as poor fit and damage to the mask can reduce their efficiency.

Manufacturers design N95 masks for single use, mainly in healthcare environments. Using the same mask for long periods lowers its filtration ability. For protection against air pollution, wearing a new mask that fits well remains essential.

N95 masks often restrict airflow and trap heat and moisture. In heavily polluted areas, this discomfort may discourage people from wearing them for long durations. The report further suggests that N95 masks focus on filtering particulate matter and offer limited defence against gases such as NO2, SO2, and O3. These gas molecules are much smaller than particles and pass through the filter more easily. All these facts are mentioned in Ramson's blog and other healthsites.