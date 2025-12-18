Indian Researchers Develop A Novel Treatment For Eye Infections, Minus The Side Effects

In a major medical breakthrough that could change the way corneal infection in the eye can be treated, Indian scientists have developed a peptide therapy that offers a promising and multidisciplinary approach to treating a severe, sight-threatening infection of the cornea.

Corneal infections affect a significant portion of the population in India, particularly those working in the agricultural sector. Overuse and poor hygiene practices related to contact lenses are also a major contributor to corneal infections. Corneal infection can lead to severe vision loss and scars on the cornea. In very rare cases, it can also lead to complete loss of eyesight. It also causes pain in the infected eye, headache and redness in and around the eye region, often blurring clear vision.

Currently, amphotericin B is the only available drug that can treat fungal corneal infections. However, its use is limited due to possible side effects like kidney damage and high haemolytic activity, where red blood cells (RBCs) are being destroyed too quickly.

A team of researchers from Bose Institute in Kolkata has developed a peptide therapy that can treat fungal keratitis - a severe, sight-threatening infection of the cornea. The team, including researchers from the L V Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad, designed a 15-residue peptide, named SA-XV, derived from a larger host-defense peptide - S100A12. This peptide, previously shown to inhibit fungal growth, has been characterised for its antifungal potency and mechanism of action. Published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, the researchers hailed the new therapy as an alternative to antimycotics (antifungals) with reduced side effects.

