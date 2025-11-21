Feeling Less Thirsty In Winter? Here’s Why Regular Fluid Intake Remains Essential For Urological Health

The season of fall, winter, is here, and dehydration becomes quite common as the cold sets in. As winter begins, people often feel cheerful, but they naturally drink less water because they don’t feel as thirsty. However, India’s dry winter air and low humidity can still cause dehydration, which affects the skin, kidneys, and urinary system. This is why staying hydrated is essential and why you must maintain proper fluid levels throughout the season.

The harsh winter can be challenging, and many people may face urological issues. Staying hydrated helps prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney stones by flushing out toxins from the body. So, do not overlook the importance of proper hydration.

During winter, many people replace water with tea, coffee, or soup. These drinks offer warmth, but they may not provide enough hydration. As a result, urine becomes more concentrated, placing extra strain on the kidneys and creating conditions that support bacteria and crystal formation. This is why kidney stone cases often rise across all age groups in winter.

Signs of dehydration in the winter season

Fatigue or low energy

Dry mouth and chapped lips

Headaches or dizziness

Low urine output or infrequent urination

A burning feeling while urinating

Dark yellow urine or strong odour

You should report these signs to your doctor without delay so they can diagnose the cause and begin timely treatment.

Sip water regularly throughout the day, even if you do not feel thirsty. Choose hydrating foods such as oranges, cucumbers, and spinach. Reduce your intake of alcohol, caffeine, and fizzy drinks, as they may irritate the bladder; it is better to start your morning with a glass of water. Aim to drink at least 2–3 litres of water each day and keep track of your intake.

