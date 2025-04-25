Fertility Fitness: A Doctor's Advice On Preparing Your Body For In Vitro Fertilization

Just as a clean and hygienic environment is essential for overall well-being, your body also needs to be in optimal health before undergoing an In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure.

If you're considering pregnancy through IVF, Dr. Rohan Palshetkar, an Obstetrics and Gynaecology expert at DY Patil School of Medicine, emphasizes the importance of creating a healthy environment for your future baby to thrive.

In an interview with Republic World, Dr. Palshetkar explains six key points to remember for women who have thoughts about family planning through IVF.

6 expert-approved advice on preparing your body for IVF

IVF. Image: Pexels

Nutrition

"A fertility-friendly diet helps improve the quality of eggs and sperm,” says Dr. Palshetkar.

He encourages you to take control of your nutrition by ensuring a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet focused on fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins like fish, eggs, and lentils.

Don’t forget to include healthy fats, such as nuts, seeds, and olive oil, while avoiding processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive caffeine.

Weight management

Dr. Palshetkar highlights that one major factor affecting pregnancy is being overweight. The Obstetrics and Gynaecology expert suggests that the ideal Body Mass Index (BMI) for those considering pregnancy should fall between 18 and 24.

If your BMI is above or below the recommended range, Dr. Palshetkar advises incorporating regular exercise like walking, swimming, or yoga. He explains that staying active can help maintain a healthy weight and improve blood flow to the reproductive organs.

Smoking and drinking

Do you smoke or drink? To keep the quality of your eggs and sperm healthy, Dr. Palshetkar says, “ Ideally, you should stop drinking or smoking at least three months before your IVF procedure.”

De-stress

The Obstetrics and Gynaecology expert explains that stress can contribute to infertility. Therefore, encourages gentle breathing exercises to help reduce stress levels.

Sound sleep

Ensure to get 7-9 hours of sleep to regulate hormones and fertility rate, says Dr. Palshetkar.

Supplements