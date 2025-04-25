Healthy Cycle, Thriving Body: Sports Dietitian’s 4 Tips For Female Athletes

“Missing or delayed cycles often reflect how well you’ve managed your recovery, nutrition, training load, sleep, and overall wellbeing," says sports dietitian. | Image: Pexels

Research has shown that irregular periods shouldn’t be seen as an immediate threat. However, if you experience them regularly, it’s important to address the issue with a general practitioner.

According to Chanise, a sports dietitian, “If you’re not getting your period or it’s irregular, your body is clearly signalling for help.”

In an Instagram post shared on April 10, the sports dietitian explained further, “Missing or delayed cycles often reflect how well you’ve managed your recovery, nutrition, training load, sleep, and overall wellbeing.”

“Within our bodies, there are delicate messengers that respond to our energy levels. When they detect we’re running low, they slow down our natural rhythms to conserve resources.”

4 ways to restore the cycle if you're a female athlete

She also shared four crucial tips, especially for female athletes, to restore their cycle and stay on top of their performance: