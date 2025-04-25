sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 25th 2025, 15:58 IST

Healthy Cycle, Thriving Body: Sports Dietitian’s 4 Tips For Female Athletes

“Missing or delayed cycles often reflect how well you’ve managed your recovery, nutrition, training load, sleep, and overall wellbeing," says sports dietitian.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
"Missing or delayed cycles often reflect how well you've managed your recovery, nutrition, training load, sleep, and overall wellbeing," says sports dietitian.

Research has shown that irregular periods shouldn’t be seen as an immediate threat. However, if you experience them regularly, it’s important to address the issue with a general practitioner.

According to Chanise, a sports dietitian, “If you’re not getting your period or it’s irregular, your body is clearly signalling for help.”

In an Instagram post shared on April 10, the sports dietitian explained further, “Missing or delayed cycles often reflect how well you’ve managed your recovery, nutrition, training load, sleep, and overall wellbeing.”

“Within our bodies, there are delicate messengers that respond to our energy levels. When they detect we’re running low, they slow down our natural rhythms to conserve resources.”

4 ways to restore the cycle if you're a female athlete 

She also shared four crucial tips, especially for female athletes, to restore their cycle and stay on top of their performance:

  1. Calorie Check: Increase your food intake by 300 calories or aim for 45 kcal per kg to ensure your body has enough energy to support its natural functions.
  2. Savour Carbs: Eat carbohydrates before, during, and after training sessions to maintain steady energy levels and support a stable cycle.
  3. Focus on Healthy Fats: Prioritize healthy fats, at least 1 g per kg daily, to support hormone production.
  4. Don’t Overwork: Reduce extra training sessions or intense workouts that don’t align with your goals, allowing your body time to recover properly.

Published April 25th 2025, 15:56 IST