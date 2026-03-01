Foods Asthmatic Patients Should Eat And Avoid

Asthma can be kept in check with a healthy lifestyle and a balanced meal | Image: Freepik

Asthma is a serious respiratory condition that causes inflammation of the airways. This causes problems like difficulty in breathing, chest tightness and frequent coughing. Although completely eradicating asthma remains medically challenging, asthma attacks can be controlled if you live a healthy lifestyle, do yoga and follow a good diet.

What should asthmatic people eat?

– Fruits like oranges, lemons, kiwis and amla are rich in antioxidants and protect the lungs from infection.

– Magnesium helps relax muscles. Include pumpkin seeds, spinach, cashews and dark chocolate in your diet. It relaxes the bronchial tubes.

Asthma can be kept in check with a healthy lifestyle | Image: Freepik

– Flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts are rich in Omega-3s, which are very effective in reducing symptoms of asthma.

– Ginger and garlic have anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming ginger tea or garlic cloves can help reduce airway obstruction.

– Consume milk and eggs along with sunlight. Vitamin D deficiency can increase the risk of asthma attacks.

– What should asthma patients avoid eating on a daily basis?

– Asthmatic people should avoid junk and processed foods. These can irritate the lungs.

– Excessive salt increases fluid retention in the body, which can cause breathing problems.

– Cold water from the refrigerator, ice cream and cold drinks can trigger asthma attacks.

– Dried fruits, wine, or packaged juices contain sulfites, which trigger asthma attacks in many people.

Yoga and pranayam can help keep asthma in check | Image: Freepik

Easy ways to keep asthma in check?

– Anulom-Vilom and Bhramari Pranayama increase lung capacity.

– Wear a mask when going out and maintain cleanliness at home to avoid dust particles.

– Inhaling steam from plain water once a day loosens phlegm.