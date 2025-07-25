From Cell Damage To Cardiovascular Issues, Oxidative Stress Can Seriously Affect Your Health, Find Out How To Navigate It

Oxidative stress is an imbalance in your body between the production of harmful molecules called free radicals and your body’s ability to counteract them with antioxidants.

This imbalance can lead to cell damage and the progression of various diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s, etc.

However, you can manage oxidative stress by focusing on the following strategies recommended by the experts:

Diet

You should have a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables. Especially those high in antioxidants like berries, citrus, leafy greens, broccoli, and tomatoes.

Limit Oxidative Stressors

Reduce or eliminate exposure to toxins like cigarettes, smoke pollution, and excessive sun exposure, as these harmful chemicals can overwhelm the body’s antioxidant defences, leading to oxidative stress.

Regular Exercise

Regular exercise helps to manage oxidative stress because it enhances the body’s antioxidant defences and improves its ability to handle the damaging effects of free radicals.

Stress Management

Chronic stress contributes to oxidative stress, so you can try to practice yoga or meditation, which will help manage oxidative stress.

Consult Expert

