Punjab Witnessing Rise In Chikungunya Cases - Here's How To Detect Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

Punjab is seeing a steep rise in chikungunya cases while allegations of dengue underreporting continue, putting health officials under growing pressure. The sudden surge in this mosquito-borne infection has become a serious public health concern.

Reports show that the state has already logged more than 495 chikungunya cases, making it the second-worst outbreak since 2017. In comparison, Punjab recorded only 224 cases last year.

What is Chikungunya?

Chikungunya (CHIKV) spreads to humans through the bites of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. A person becomes infected when a mosquito carrying the virus bites them. The virus does not pass from one person to another through touch or saliva, although it may spread through blood in some cases.

Chikungunya symptoms

The virus triggers symptoms such as fever and joint pain, which can become quite severe. The name chikungunya means “bent over”, referring to the intense joint pain it often causes. There is no specific medication for chikungunya, so treatment focuses on easing the symptoms. Most people recover within a week, although some continue to experience joint pain for longer.

This year, Sangrur has reported the highest number of cases at 113, followed by Barnala with 104. Patiala, which is also dealing with a dengue outbreak, has recorded 74 chikungunya cases.

Chikungunya spreads through Aedes mosquitoes and shares several clinical signs with dengue, which can lead to misdiagnosis. Experts explain that although both illnesses appear similar, chikungunya is distinguished by severe joint pain and inflammation, and its effects can last from three weeks to three months even after treatment.

