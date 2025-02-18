GBS Outbreak: Avoid These Foods To Reduce Guillain-Barre Syndrome Risk

Guillain-Barré Syndrome Rises: Guillain-Barre Syndrome commonly known as GBS is a long-known disease that has resurfaced as a life-threatening concern for many.

With each passing day, the death toll and number of infections continue to rise. So far, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have reported some deaths due to GBS, while the number of suspected cases remains high.

(Drink only boiled or filtered water to avoid GBS. Image: Pexels)

How does GBS spread?

The bacteria associated with GBS can spread through physical contact, such as skin-to-skin interaction, kissing, or hand-to-hand transmission.

Foods that may trigger GBS

To minimize the risk of developing GBS, consider the following dietary precautions:

Eat fresh and clean food. Avoid consuming leftover food stored uncovered, as bacterial spores can multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of infection.

Avoid partially cooked meat.

Reports suggest staying away from foods that promote bacterial growth due to their high moisture content and nutrient-rich composition.

Since GBS is a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, it is advisable to avoid alcohol, as it may interfere with nerve recovery.

Drink only boiled or properly filtered water.

(Avoid uncooked meat to reduce the risk of GBS. Image: Pexels)

Is there a cure for GBS?