Updated 12:28 IST, February 18th 2025
GBS Outbreak: Avoid These Foods To Reduce Guillain-Barre Syndrome Risk
So far, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have reported deaths due to GBS, while the number of suspected cases remains high. Check what food to avoid...
- Health News
- 2 min read
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Rises: Guillain-Barre Syndrome commonly known as GBS is a long-known disease that has resurfaced as a life-threatening concern for many.
With each passing day, the death toll and number of infections continue to rise. So far, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have reported some deaths due to GBS, while the number of suspected cases remains high.
Also read: Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Foods That Can Help You Recover From This Rare Neurological Disorder.
How does GBS spread?
The bacteria associated with GBS can spread through physical contact, such as skin-to-skin interaction, kissing, or hand-to-hand transmission.
Foods that may trigger GBS
To minimize the risk of developing GBS, consider the following dietary precautions:
- Eat fresh and clean food. Avoid consuming leftover food stored uncovered, as bacterial spores can multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of infection.
- Avoid partially cooked meat.
- Reports suggest staying away from foods that promote bacterial growth due to their high moisture content and nutrient-rich composition.
- Since GBS is a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves, it is advisable to avoid alcohol, as it may interfere with nerve recovery.
- Drink only boiled or properly filtered water.
Is there a cure for GBS?
There is no definitive cure for GBS; however, certain treatments can help manage and alleviate symptoms. The World Health Organization (WHO) states, "Given the autoimmune nature of the disease, its acute phase is typically treated with immunotherapy, such as plasma exchange to remove antibodies from the blood or intravenous immunoglobulin, according to WHO. If muscle weakness persists, patients may need rehabilitation services to strengthen their muscles and restore movement.”
Published 12:24 IST, February 18th 2025