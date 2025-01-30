Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Foods That Can Help You Recover From This Rare Neurological Disorder

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition in which the immune system attacks healthy nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system. The outbreak in Pune has gripped fear and confusion among netizens. To battle this, one needs to eat certain type of food which can help in faster recovery.

Balanced diet to recover from Guillain-Barré syndrome

According to report of My Vaccine Lawyer, foods that can assist in GBS recovery are:

1. Bone Broth

2. Fermented Foods

3. Leafy Vegetables

4. Flax Seeds

5. Foods rich in nutrients

Foods that wil help in recovery from GBS | Source: Freepik

Addition of anti-inflammatory foods

1. Brussel Sprouts

2. Broccoli

3. Cabbage

4. Kale

5. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder characterised by sudden numbness, breathing and swallowing problems, pain, muscle weakness, etc. While GBS can affect both children and young adults, it is not expected to lead to an epidemic or pandemic. Doctors note that most patients recover fully with appropriate treatment.

GBS outbreak in Pune | Source: PTI

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), GBS occurs when “a person’s immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.”