Gut Health Hack! Gastroenterologist Suggests 5 Fermented Drinks To Boost Gastrointestinal Wellness

A healthy gut is the foundation of overall well-being, and one of the best ways to support it is by adding fermented drinks to your daily routine. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a self-proclaimed board-certified Gastroenterologist, often takes to his social media account to share insights on how to live a healthy lifestyle and easy health hacks. He suggests 5 drinks that are packed with probiotics, enzymes, and nutrients, which help improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and enhance nutrient absorption. Here are five fermented drinks that can give your gut health a serious boost, as per the gastroenterologist.

Buttermilk or Chaas

Dr. Saurabh Sethi suggests good old chaas or buttermilk to maintain good gut health. Easily available, the refreshing beverage is a traditional digestive drink. It is rich in Lactococcus lactis, which offers several potential health benefits, including immune system support, anti-inflammatory properties, and anti-cancer effects



Kombucha

Kombucha is a fizzy, tangy tea made by fermenting black or green tea with a culture of bacteria and yeast, known as SCOBY. Rich in probiotics and antioxidants, kombucha helps balance gut bacteria, supports liver detoxification, and can even improve metabolism. It is also loaded with organic acids and live microbes. Its natural effervescence makes it a healthier alternative to soda.

Miso Broth

Miso broth is prepared using fermented soy and is rich in probiotics and prebiotic fibre, as per the health expert. Research has shown that consuming miso broth can improve digestion and boost immunity.

Raw Fermented Pickle Brine

Made using unpasteurised pickle, this beverage is also known as pickle juice. The drink is also rich in lactobacillus and aids digestion. In his video, Dr Sethi cautions against consuming pickle juices that are preserved using vinegar, as it has a high salt content is linked to long-term gastric cancer risk.



Kefir