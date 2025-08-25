Updated 25 August 2025 at 11:17 IST
Gut Health Hack! Gastroenterologist Suggests 5 Fermented Drinks To Boost Gastrointestinal Wellness
A board-certified Gastroenterologist, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, known for his informative health videos on social media, suggests 5 drinks that will aid good gut health.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
A healthy gut is the foundation of overall well-being, and one of the best ways to support it is by adding fermented drinks to your daily routine. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a self-proclaimed board-certified Gastroenterologist, often takes to his social media account to share insights on how to live a healthy lifestyle and easy health hacks. He suggests 5 drinks that are packed with probiotics, enzymes, and nutrients, which help improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and enhance nutrient absorption. Here are five fermented drinks that can give your gut health a serious boost, as per the gastroenterologist.
Buttermilk or Chaas
Dr. Saurabh Sethi suggests good old chaas or buttermilk to maintain good gut health. Easily available, the refreshing beverage is a traditional digestive drink. It is rich in Lactococcus lactis, which offers several potential health benefits, including immune system support, anti-inflammatory properties, and anti-cancer effects
Also Read: What Is Oligometastatic Cancer? Tannishtha Diagnosed With Stage 4
Kombucha
Kombucha is a fizzy, tangy tea made by fermenting black or green tea with a culture of bacteria and yeast, known as SCOBY. Rich in probiotics and antioxidants, kombucha helps balance gut bacteria, supports liver detoxification, and can even improve metabolism. It is also loaded with organic acids and live microbes. Its natural effervescence makes it a healthier alternative to soda.
Miso Broth
Miso broth is prepared using fermented soy and is rich in probiotics and prebiotic fibre, as per the health expert. Research has shown that consuming miso broth can improve digestion and boost immunity.
Raw Fermented Pickle Brine
Made using unpasteurised pickle, this beverage is also known as pickle juice. The drink is also rich in lactobacillus and aids digestion. In his video, Dr Sethi cautions against consuming pickle juices that are preserved using vinegar, as it has a high salt content is linked to long-term gastric cancer risk.
Also Read: Are Watermelon Stomach Cases Common In India? Check Key Details
Kefir
Dr Sethi has dubbed Kefir as one of the most probiotic-rich drinks on the planet and has over 30 different probiotic strains. It is also popularly referred to as “the champagne of dairy.” As per reports, it contains a wider variety of probiotics than yoghurt and is also rich in calcium, protein, and vitamin B12. For those who are lactose intolerant, water kefir made with sugar water or coconut water is a great option. Kefir strengthens gut lining, improves digestion, and supports bone health.
Also Read: Top 10 WHO Recommended Tips for a Healthy Life
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 11:17 IST