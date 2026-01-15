Haldi-Amla Shot Can Boost Immunity In Winters, Here's How To Prepare This Drink

Try this haldi-amla drink to boost immunity during winters | Image: Republic

In the winter season, the cases of cold, flu and other respiratory infections increase. This is not only because of dipping temperatures, but is linked to one's immunity. While simple dietary changes can contribute significantly in boosting immunity, fitness influencer Khushboo Patani shared an easy-to-make natural drink on her Instagram that can significantly boost your immunity and keep seasonal diseases at bay.

How to prepare this haldi-amla concoction?

Called the haldi-amla shot, the ingredients required to make one glass of this drink are boiling water, raw turmeric and amla or gooseberry. To prepare it, follow these steps:

Grate kacchi haldi and half amla.

Add both ingredients one by one to boiling water and let it simmer for sometime.

Use a filter to keep out haldi and amla from your drink.

Consume it regularly to experience its positive effects.

Other health benefits of haldi-amla shot

– Supports liver

– It's an anti-inflammation drink

– Anti-ageing

– Decreases Discolouration of skin

– Helps with hair growth and supports hair health

– Has antimicrobial properties

– Helps in cough and cold

As per Khushboo, drinking the haldi-amla shot initially can give you loose motions. However, you need not worry as it is a sign that your gut is cleaning up.

When is the best time to consume haldi-amla shot?