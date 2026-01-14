This Diet Helped Aamir Khan Shed 18 Kilos! Know All About It

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan claimed that he has shed 18 kilos of weight by following a new diet. The 60-year-old actor also shared that it is even helping him manage his migraine, on the onset of which he decided to switch his dietary regimen. Without gatekeeping the information, the actor, who is gearing up for the release of his film Happy Patel, shared that he is on an anti-inflammatory diet.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the star said, “I undertook the diet for the migraines. It is an anti-inflammatory diet. I not only lost eighteen kgs, but my migraines have also reduced considerably." He quipped that the 18-kilo weight loss was almost magical for him. The actor said, “It happened by default. The new diet I am following for health reasons is working like magic for me.”

What is an anti-inflammatory diet?

As per John Hopkins Medical, systemic inflammation can affect one's whole body. If prolonged, this kind of inflammation can become chronic and linger on for years. This further becomes a green signal for serious conditions such as obesity, metabolic syndrome, prediabetes, heart disease and type 2 diabetes, as per the publication. While viral and environmental factors affect inflammation, diet can play a big role in it too.

As per experts, Red meat, such as steak and mutton, processed meat, commercially baked goods such as cookies and cakes, bread or pasta made with white flour, deep-fried food items, high-sugar foods, sweetened beverages such as soda, sports drink and others are generally said to cause inflammation.

As per health publications, anti-infammatory diet is based on two traditional patterns of eating that come mostly from Asian and Mediterranean cultures. Experts believe that the combined version of these diet help in anti-inflammation.

What are the benefits of an anti-inflammatory diet?

Inflammation in itself is a good thing and is termed the body's way to protect and heal. However, this poses a problem when it continues for a long time. Thus, following an anti-inflammation diet can help lower the risk of obesity, aid weight loss and even manage heart health. It is also associated with improving digestion, keeping up energy levels and improving health in the long term. Some even say that sticking to an anti-inflammatory diet for a long time makes the skin glow better.



What to include in an anti-inflammatory diet?