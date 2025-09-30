Happy International Day Of Older People: Know Significance And Tips To Take Care Of the Elderly In The Family

Every year, October 1 is celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges and opportunities of ageing. It is a day honouring the contributions of older persons to society and highlighting the importance of dignity, independence and inclusion.

International Day for Older Persons: Significance

The significance of the International Day for Older Persons is to recognise the contributions of older people, raise awareness about issues affecting them, and promote their well-being. The day highlights the importance of addressing challenges like social isolation and discrimination.

Here are 7 Tips to care for elderly people, as per the publication of DrTrust:

Tip 1: Visiting them often will make them feel cared for and happy, as they also need social interaction. You can spend quality time with them by talking or simply listening to them, so that they don't feel alone in society.

Tip 2: If you don't have the time to help your loved ones with the daily activities. You can hire a caretaker or helper.

Tip 3: Always keep a track of the medications that they are taking to make sure that there is an adequate supply of medicines. If needed, make a list with timings and doses so that it becomes easy for them to take the medications.

Tip 4: Keep a check on their health conditions and take them for routine check-ups to the doctor. If there is any advice from the doctor regarding a change in medication, diet, etc., help your parents understand it.

Tip 5: Staying active is half the work done. You can go for small walks or do exercise to keep them healthy and active, and reduce the risk of falls.

Tip 6: Health complications can kick in anytime, especially in old age. When you have a health insurance plan for senior citizens, it is easier to get quality medical facilities without having to go heavy on your pockets.