Headache Vs Migraine: Know The Symptoms For Correct Diagnosis And Treatment

A migraine is a type of severe headache. In the digital age, migraines are becoming an increasingly common problem. People often remain unaware of their condition for extended periods because it typically begins with a headache—a health issue that sometimes resolves on its own after a while.

Early diagnosis of a migraine is crucial, as it is linked to an increased risk of brain stroke. If you ignore this pain for a prolonged period, it could lead to a life-threatening situation. Neurology experts have devised a formula for identifying migraines that allows an average person to self-diagnose the condition without visiting a hospital.

Migraine episodes are triggered during mornings | Image: Freepik

How ​​to identify a migraine?

As per studies and medical journals, migraine pain is often most intense during the morning hours. A migraine is a common yet complex type of headache. The "5-4-3-2-1" formula is used to identify it. According to this formula, the hallmarks of a migraine include experiencing at least 5 painful attacks in one's lifetime—each lasting anywhere from 4 hours to 3 days—along with meeting 2 out of 4 specific pain characteristics (pain on only one side of the head, throbbing or pulsating pain, severe intensity, or pain that interferes with daily activities) and exhibiting 1 out of 2 associated symptoms (nausea/vomiting or sensitivity to light and sound).

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Factors that trigger migraine attacks

Intense sunlight, bright lights and loud noises during the day can act as triggers. Certain food items may also trigger migraines, such as cheese, chocolate, coffee, Chinese cuisine and citrus fruits. Strong odours or perfumes can also trigger a migraine episode. This condition is more prevalent in women and can be exacerbated by hormonal fluctuations during menstruation too.

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Migraine can be triggered by harsh light and loud noises | Image: Freepik

Can migraines be life-threatening?

Experts emphasise that migraines should not be ignored, as they can negatively impact concentration and memory. This condition also increases the risk of stress and depression. Furthermore, over the long term, migraines can heighten the risk of a brain stroke.

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