Cow Milk Vs Buffalo Milk: Can One Really Boost A Child's Intelligence?

Keeping their child healthy is every mother's primary responsibility. Paying close attention to everything from a child's diet to their hydration is considered absolutely essential. It is customary to feed the growing baby milk so that their bones strengthen. However, with several kinds of milk options available in the market, it becomes important to know which one is better for your kid and why.

Also read: Know The Benefits Of Eating Black Rice Over White And Brown Rice

Recently, a video featuring the Education Minister of Rajasthan went viral. In it, he stated that milk from indigenous (desi) cows boosts children's intelligence and energy levels. This claim sparked considerable debate on social media. So what's the truth?

Milk contains essential nutrients for bone health | Image: Freepik

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While there are indeed nutritional differences between cow's milk and buffalo's milk, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that one is inherently superior to the other. Buffalo's milk contains a higher fat content compared to cow's milk. Consequently, buffalo's milk is slightly higher in calories and may be somewhat more difficult for some children to digest.

Cow milk vs buffalo milk: Nutritional content

In terms of nutritional composition, buffalo's milk contains higher levels of protein, calcium and Vitamin B12. These nutrients play a crucial role in various bodily functions, including the health of the nervous system, brain function, red blood cell formation and DNA synthesis. Although these nutrients are beneficial for a child's overall health, they do not have a direct impact on a child's intelligence.

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Buffalo milk is heavier and does not digest as easily as cow milk | Image: Freepik