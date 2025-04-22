Skip Crash Diets, Know Aamir Khan’s 50-25-25 'Old-Fashioned’ Weight Loss Mantra

Aamir Khan is known for transforming his body for movie roles. For his film Dangal, he followed a simple and balanced fitness routine. Speaking about it, Aamir said he gave himself five months to get fit and that diet was the most important part of the process.

“People often think workouts are everything. But if your diet isn’t right, exercise alone won’t help,” Aamir explained. According to him, 50% of fitness is about diet, 25% is working out, and the other 25% is proper rest. “You must sleep for eight hours. Without enough rest, your body won’t recover or change,” he added.

While many people try trendy diets like skipping rice, eating very little, or focusing only on high-protein meals, Aamir sticks to an old-school idea: calorie deficit.

He explained it like this, “If your body uses 2,000 calories a day and you only eat 1,500, you create a 500-calorie deficit. Over a week, that adds up to 3,500 calories, which can lead to fat loss. If you also walk 7 km daily, you can burn even more.”

Aamir also stressed that even when eating fewer calories, meals should still be balanced with carbs, protein, fats, fibre, and sodium.

Nutritionist Rashi Chahal agrees. She said calorie deficit works because it makes the body use stored fat for energy when you're eating less than what your body needs. This approach is simple and often leads to gradual, long-term weight loss.