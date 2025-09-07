Home Remedies To Fight Cold And Cough During Changing Weather

Seasonal changes often bring with them a rise in cold, cough and other respiratory infections. The fluctuation in temperatures can weaken immunity, making people more prone to viral infections. While medications provide relief, many prefer natural, time-tested remedies to soothe symptoms and speed up recovery. Here are some effective home remedies to combat cold and cough during changing weather conditions.

Ginger and honey

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, while honey acts as a soothing agent for the throat. A teaspoon of ginger juice mixed with honey can ease coughing and reduce throat irritation. Drinking ginger tea with a dash of lemon also helps boost immunity.

Turmeric milk (haldi doodh)

A traditional Indian remedy, turmeric milk works as a natural antibiotic. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, reduces inflammation and strengthens the immune system. Warm milk with half a teaspoon of turmeric before bedtime provides relief from congestion and sore throat.

Steam inhalation

Inhaling steam infused with a few drops of eucalyptus oil or carom seeds (ajwain) can help open up nasal passages, loosen mucus, and relieve congestion. This remedy provides quick relief, especially for blocked noses.

Tulsi (Holy Basil) tea

Tulsi leaves are known for their medicinal properties. Boiling 4–5 tulsi leaves in water with black pepper and cardamom makes a soothing tea that helps relieve cough, cold, and mild fever.

Saltwater gargle

Gargling with warm water mixed with half a teaspoon of salt reduces throat inflammation and kills germs. Doing this twice daily can ease a sore throat and reduce cough.

Spiced kadha

A traditional herbal decoction made with black pepper, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and tulsi helps in fighting infections. This immunity-boosting kadha warms the body and reduces congestion.

Stay hydrated

Drinking warm fluids like soups, herbal teas, or just plain lukewarm water helps thin mucus, keeping the throat moist and reducing irritation.

Rest and proper nutrition