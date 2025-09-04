Want a Perfect Smile? Follow These 10 Daily Habits To Keep Your Teeth Healthy and Strong

Many people believe that simply brushing their teeth once or twice a day is enough for perfect oral health. However, they still find themselves dealing with common dental issues, i.e. cavities, bad breath, or gum disease.

According to the publication of Dentally, here are the top 10 daily habits that you can add to protect your teeth:

Brush twice a day

Brushing | Source: Pinterest

Brush your teeth for at least 2 minutes once in the morning and evening. It is recommended to use a bristled brush and hold it at a 45-degree angle to clean both your teeth and the gumline where plaque accumulates the most.

Use Fluoride toothpaste

Toothpaste | Source: Pinterest

Make sure to choose a toothpaste that contains fluoride, a kind of mineral that helps to fight against cavities. It also strengthens your tooth enamel, making it more resistant to acid attacks from sugar and plaque.

Floss daily

Flosser | Source: Pinterest

Flossing is critical for removing trapped food particles from the tight spaces between your teeth and gumline, which helps to prevent cavities and other oral diseases.

Drink plenty of water

Water | Source: Pinterest

Water is a natural mouthwash. It helps to rinse away food particles and leftover sugars, and also neutralises harmful acids present in the mouth.

Consult doctors

Doctor | Source: Pinterest

It is recommended to visit a professional dental expert once a year; they can spot problems like early-stage cavities or gum disease before they become serious.

Limiting sugar intake and acidic foods

Junk Food | Source: Pinterest

Sugary foods and drinks feed harmful bacteria, which can cause tooth decay. Acidic foods like sodas and citrus fruits erode your tooth enamel. Therefore, try to avoid these foods to prevent tooth problems.

Don't use your tooth as a tool

Teeth used as tool | Source: Pinterest

Using your tooth to open packages, crack nuts, or tear tape leads to chips, cracks, and fractures.

Clean your tongue

Brushing tongue | Source: Pinterest

To keep your mouth fresh and clean, gently brush your tongue with your toothbrush or use a dedicated tongue scraper every time you brush.

Avoid smoking and tobacco products

Ciggarete | Source: Pinterest

Tobacco use is one of he most destructive habits for oral health. It stains teeth, causes bad breath, and significantly increases gum diseases, which further lead to oral cancer.

Replace your toothbrush regularly

Wooden Brushes | Source: Pinterest