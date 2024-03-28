×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 14:04 IST

Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years, Shares Remarkable Fitness Journey

Dhruv Agarwala's journey to losing 70 kilograms was made possible by inculcating certain lifestyle changes. Read this to know more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years
Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala Sheds 70 Kg in Two Years | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Misinterpreting heartburn for a heart attack in October 2021 was the turning point for Dhruv Agarwala, CEO of Housing.com, who at the time weighed 151.7 kg, and was in India on a business trip. This alarming incident propelled him to take immediate action towards achieving a healthier lifestyle. Within a time frame of two years, Agarwala successfully shed 71.1 kilograms, reaching his goal weight of around 80 kgs by February 2023, reports claim.

Image credit: YouTube Screenshot 
Image credit: YouTube Screenshot 

Agarwala's journey towards a healthier self

Agarwala's transformation was fuelled by a combination of physical activities and dietary adjustments. He started by integrating strength training into his weekly routine and then added walking and hiking to his exercise regimen. His source of inspiration came from the iconic tennis player Roger Federer, whose physique Agarwala aspired to emulate. Despite occasional setbacks and wavering motivation, he maintained his focus on the vision of a healthier future.

Key to his success was the strategic overhaul of his diet. Emphasising portion control and nutritious food choices, Agarwala limited his daily calorie intake to under 1,700. Processed and fried foods were replaced with protein-rich meals, while carbohydrates were curtailed and alcohol consumption ceased for an impressive 18 months.

Image credit: @dagarwala/X
Image credit: @dagarwala/X

Impact of significant lifestyle changes

Agarwala's unwavering commitment not only resulted in significant weight loss but also brought about profound health improvements. He was able to stop medication for conditions such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure, which he had been managing for four years. Issues like sleep apnea and prediabetic symptoms were also resolved, marking a significant milestone in his health journey.

Supported by his wife, Upasana, Agarwala continues to set and achieve new fitness goals. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of a supportive environment, and the transformative impact of embracing a healthier lifestyle.

 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

