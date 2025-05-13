Know Your 4 Happy Hormones And Ways To Hack Them For Better Mood

Updated May 13th 2025, 12:09 IST
Happy hormones, also known as feel-good hormones, are a combination of four types of chemicals that promote positive and euphoric feelings, contributing to overall well-being.
These hormones act as chemical messengers that travel through the bloodstream and influence various organs and tissues, ultimately affecting our mood.
According to Harvard, because of happy and sometimes euphoric feelings it produces. They are also considered neurotransmitters, meaning they help carry messages between nerve cells.
Now that you know why these hormones are called "happy hormones" and understand how they play a key role in regulating your mood, here are some simple ways to hack them for a better mood.
Published May 13th 2025, 11:39 IST