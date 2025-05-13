Know Your 4 Happy Hormones And Ways To Hack Them For Better Mood

Happy hormones, also known as feel-good hormones, are a combination of four types of chemicals that promote positive and euphoric feelings, contributing to overall well-being.

These hormones act as chemical messengers that travel through the bloodstream and influence various organs and tissues, ultimately affecting our mood.

According to Harvard, because of happy and sometimes euphoric feelings it produces. They are also considered neurotransmitters, meaning they help carry messages between nerve cells.

What are the four happy hormones?

Dopamine: Also known as the “reward hormone”, dopamine is linked to pleasurable sensations and plays a key role in how your brain processes rewards and motivation.

Serotonin: This neurotransmitter helps regulate mood, as well as other functions such as sleep, appetite, digestion, learning, and memory.

Oxytocin: Known as the "love hormone," oxytocin is essential for childbirth, breastfeeding, and strong parent-child bonding. It also promotes trust, empathy, and deeper connections in relationships. According to Healthline , oxytocin levels typically increase with physical affection.

Endorphins: These neurotransmitters act as natural pain relievers and help reduce stress or discomfort. Endorphin levels rise during activities such as exercise, eating, and more.

Ways to hack your happy hormones for a better mood

Now that you know why these hormones are called "happy hormones" and understand how they play a key role in regulating your mood, here are some simple ways to hack them for a better mood.