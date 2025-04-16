How To Check If Your Heart Is Under Stress? Dr. Shriram Nene Explains Resting Heart Rate

According to Dr. Nene, resting heart rate matters because it conveys much more than just keeping you alive. | Image: Instagram.

“Resting heart rate is your heart rate at rest, as the name denotes. And it talks about what your heart is beating at a given time”, says Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Shriram Nene.

Did you know that the normal heart rate of humans is between 60-100 beats per minute? But Dr. Nene outlines that it might be lower if you're an athlete or someone who is working out all the time.

Why does resting heart rate matter?

According to Dr. Nene, resting heart rate matters because it conveys much more than just keeping you alive.

He states, ‘A higher heart rate could signal a risk of heart disease and also provide insight into your physical condition. Meanwhile, a lower resting heart rate suggests that you're in better cardiovascular shape.’ However, “a consistently high resting heart rate could mean your heart is under stress.”

What are the factors that affect your resting heart rate?

Your fitness level

Your stress

Your sleep patterns

And obviously, hydration

How do you maintain a normal resting heart rate?

By doing regular exercise

Hydration

Proper sleep

And stress management

“The other part of that is as you get older, it may go abnormally low, and that could signify something, six sinus syndrome," tells Dr. Nene.