IIT Indore Develops Human-Like AI-Powered Replica To Detect Disease In Human Body

The Madhya Pradesh Regional AI Impact Conference 2026, held in Bhopal on January 15, featured an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered human body replica to detect diseases, which drew attention from researchers, medical professionals, and technology experts.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has developed this human-like AI-powered replica which is capable of mimicking basic human functions such as breathing and blinking, while helping to identify disease patterns within the human body. Designed as a digital twin of the human body, the AI robot is aimed at assisting doctors in early and preventive diagnosis by simulating how diseases affect different organs.

Speaking to ANI, Vaibhav Jain from Drishti CPS, IIT Indore, explains that Drishti CPS is a technology innovation hub at IIT Indore and they are supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under the aegis of National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

"At Drishti CPS, we are providing various supports like technology development programs for faculty and students. We are extending different kinds of startup support as well. We have funded around 89 startups so far across various domains. Recently, we have been upgraded into technology translation into the healthcare sector through a new initiative called the Charak DT (Digital Twin) Platform. We are making a digital twin of Human which aims to provide preventive diagnosis of diseases to the human body," Jain said.

Advertisement

He further explained, “Whatever preventive measures that have to be taken, we used to take it on a digital twin model of this human patient (replica). This patient (replica) looks like a real human which can breathe and blink eyes like a human. We can make various kinds of medical experiments, such as giving medicines and treatment activities. So that a preventive diagnosis can be provided.”

"It is a Digital Twin model of human, which implements an AI model and it is trained on various human parameters that lead to some kind of diseases. So whenever these parameters get into some kind of threshold, we used to provide diagnosis with the help of different technologies. We have created the Digital Twin model for lungs for the time being and in the future we will develop the cardiovascular system and others. So, various Digital Twins will be developed in the upcoming Charak DT platform," he added.

Advertisement