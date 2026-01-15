What Is Gluteal Amnesia Or Dead Butt Syndrome? Know Causes, Symptoms And Prevention

For many working desk jobs, experiencing discomfort in the lower back region is very common. Moreover, sitting long hours can also lead to a condition called Dead Butt Syndrome (DBS) or Gluteal Amnesia. If overlooked, it can cause body alignment issues and can lead to worsening posture with time.

If you experience this, you have DBS

After sitting for a long time, the gluteal muscles (glutes) in your buttocks can feel numb or even a little sore. Walking around and some mild stretching or movement can help you recover more quickly. If DBS is severe, then a person can experience discomfort can in the lower back region and even the knees.

Dead Butt Syndrome can lead to mobility and posture issues

According to Healthline, a loss of strength in your glutes and hip flexors can also occur if DBS isn’t attended to. If one hip in particular is affected, it may hurt just by lying down on that side. DBS can also lead to inflammation of the hip bursa, a fluid-filled sac that eases movement within the hip joint. Other symptoms of bursitis (bursa inflammation) include pain and swelling around the affected area.

How is DBS diagnosed?

The doctor will review your symptoms and medical history and examine the areas experiencing pain and stiffness. You may be asked to move or stretch your legs in different positions and share any changes in symptoms. They may also order an X-ray or MRI, but only to rule out other potential conditions. These types of imaging tests aren’t especially effective for diagnosing DBS.

Hip flexion exercises can help cure pain emerging from Dead Butt Syndrome

How is DBS treated?

Depending on how severe your DBS is, doctors may recommend the following treatment methods: