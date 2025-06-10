IMD Issues Heatwave Red Alert: Carry These 5 Essentials Before Heading Out To Brave The Extreme Conditions

IMD Issues Heatwave Red Alert: Carry These 7 Essentials Before Heading Out To Brave The Extreme Conditions | Image: X

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions in the Delhi-NCR region, warning that these conditions will persist for the next three days as temperatures continue to rise. According to the IMD, temperatures could exceed 45 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow. IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI, "Temperatures in Delhi may cross 45 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and lead to heat wave conditions in Delhi."

If you must travel during this heatwave, here’s a detailed guide to staying safe and managing extreme heat.

Carry ORS to Lassi while heading out

According to national disaster management, High temperatures cause excessive sweating, which may result in dehydration. Always carry a water bottle and drink water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Opt for electrolyte-rich drinks like coconut water or ORS solutions to maintain your body’s salt balance. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake, as they can worsen dehydration.

Wear breathable clothes

Choose loose, light-coloured, and breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen to stay cool. Avoid wearing dark colours, as they tend to absorb heat. Protect yourself from direct sunlight with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a scarf.

Make sunscreen your bestfriend

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher before going outside. Reapply it every 2-3 hours, especially if you sweat heavily. For extra protection, carry an umbrella.

Take healthy diet

Choose fresh fruits, salads, yoghurt, and cooling drinks such as buttermilk and lemon water instead. Steer clear of street food exposed to heat for extended periods to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee, and carbonated soft drinks, as they can dehydrate the body.

Cover your head

When working outdoors, wear a hat or use an umbrella, and keep your head, neck, face, and limbs cool with a damp cloth. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Signs and symptoms of heat-related illness