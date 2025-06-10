Heatwave Warning For Next 3 Days in Delhi, IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heatwave conditions persisting in the Delhi-NCR region. The alert is in effect for the next three days amid soaring temperatures. The IMD stated that temperatures may rise above 45 degrees Celsius today and tomorrow.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told news agency ANI, "Temperatures in Delhi may cross 45 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday and lead to heat wave conditions in Delhi."

Temperatures in many parts of Delhi have already reached nearly 45 degrees Celsius.

According to official data, Safdarjung recorded a temperature of 43.4°C, Palam 44.3°C, Lodhi Road 43.3°C, Ridge 44.9°C, and Aya Nagar registered 45.3°C. These figures indicate a rise of 1–2 degrees Celsius compared to Sunday’s estimates.

The IMD had issued an orange alert for the national capital on Monday.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted that temperatures in Delhi would remain in the 44–45°C range.