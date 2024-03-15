Advertisement

Ayurveda has always guided us towards a healthier, more fulfilling life with its scientific backing for all the claims it makes. Now, the first Ayurvedic cafe in India has opened in Delhi, which can bring about a revolution in hospitality with its mix and match of wellness and food under the same roof. What is it all about and what does this cafe serve? Let us find out.

What is the Ayurvedic kitchen all about?

The Maharishi Ayurveda Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, under whose umbrella Soma-The Ayurvedic Kitchen is functional, states on its Instagram account that the cafe is the ‘confluence of Ayurvedic secrets and culinary wonders’. Here, you can get healthy food without onion and garlic, that are also delicious and perfect for your taste buds. Made with organic ingredients and delicious mix of taste and nutrition, not just outside visitors, but patients too visit the cafe to eat.

Balance between health, taste and price

The cafe and its food is reminiscent of the most healthy and nutritious food made in our kitchens. From rava idli to ragi vada pao, and from sprouts pao bhaji to beetroot dumplings, the variety in the menu is not just limited to Indian foods. The cafe also serves falafel platter and spinach and cheese ravioli.

Advertisement

Soma Ayurvedic Kitchen | Image: Instagram - maharishiayurvedaindia

What does Ayurveda say about diet?

This cafe has drawn our attention towards the recommendations of Ayurveda to make our diet healthier. Here are some things Ayurveda focuses on

Advertisement

1. Eating according to your dosha is important. There are 3 doshas - kapha, pitta, vata.

2. Emphasising on fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced foods.

Ayurveda favours seasonal, local food | Image: Unsplash



3. Favouring whole, unprocessed foods over refined and processed ones.

4. Practicing mindful eating, including chewing food thoroughly and eating in a calm environment.

5. Balancing the six tastes (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent, and astringent) in each meal to support digestion and overall well-being.