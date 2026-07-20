India Gets Its First Approved Dengue Vaccine: Takeda's QDENGA Gets Drug Regulator Nod As Cases Surge 11-Fold In Two Decades

In a landmark breakthrough for public health, India has approved its first dengue vaccine, with the country's drug regulator clearing Japanese pharmaceutical giant Takeda's QDENGA for use. The approval marks a major milestone in India's battle against one of its fastest-growing mosquito-borne diseases.

The vaccine, approved on Monday, is the first dengue vaccine to receive regulatory clearance in India and comes at a time when dengue cases in the country have increased 11-fold over the past two decades, underscoring the urgent need for preventive tools.

Why This Matters For India

The approval is particularly significant because India accounts for nearly one-third of the global dengue burden, making it one of the countries most affected by the disease.

Dengue outbreaks have become increasingly frequent, especially during and after the monsoon season, placing immense pressure on hospitals and public health systems across several states.

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Health experts believe the availability of a vaccine could become an important addition to existing mosquito-control measures and public awareness campaigns.

What Is QDENGA?

QDENGA is a tetravalent live-attenuated dengue vaccine designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes, a key advantage since infection with different serotypes can increase the risk of severe disease.

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According to Takeda, the vaccine:

Protects against all four dengue virus strains.

Can be administered regardless of whether a person has previously had dengue.

Does not require pre-vaccination testing, simplifying its use compared with some earlier dengue vaccines.

Has demonstrated long-term protection against dengue infection and dengue-related hospitalisation in clinical studies.

Manufacturing In India

Takeda is also strengthening its manufacturing footprint in India.

In 2024, the company partnered with Biological E, one of India's leading vaccine manufacturers, to expand production of QDENGA.

Under the agreement, Biological E plans to build capacity to manufacture 50 million doses annually, contributing to Takeda's global target of producing 100 million doses a year by the end of the decade.

The partnership is expected to improve vaccine availability for both India and international markets.

Already Used Across The World

Since its global launch in 2022, QDENGA has received approval in 43 countries, with more than 32 million doses distributed worldwide, according to Takeda.

The company says long-term follow-up data continue to demonstrate sustained protection against symptomatic dengue and dengue-related hospitalisation.

What Happens Next?

While the regulatory approval is a major milestone, experts say wider rollout will depend on pricing, supply, recommendations from India's immunisation and public health authorities, and integration into dengue prevention strategies.

If deployed at scale, the vaccine could significantly strengthen India's fight against dengue, a disease that continues to affect lakhs of people every year and remains a major seasonal public health challenge.