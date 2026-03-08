International Women's Day 2026 Special: Let's Talk Mental Health And Workplace

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8. The day is observed to celebrate women and honour their social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. Women's Day is also an ocassion to advocate for gender equality, voting rights, and better working conditions. With this, it becomes important to talk about the mental health of women, especially in the workplace.

Women and the rising mental burden

Meryl Streep once famously said, “A man can work from sun to sun, but a woman's work is never done.” This has become even more true in the modern, dynamic, social media hyper world. After logging out from work, women often manage family responsibilities, provide care, and uphold countless invisible tasks that keep households running. While this is not true for all women and exclusively for women, the constant balancing act is a reality for millions of women. Therefore, emotional toll and burnout are natural.

Women often bear the brunt of being “perfect”, an expectation that can be equal parts societal and self-inflicted. In a world where they are expected to perform, lead, and deliver results, what often remains unspoken is the added mental load many women carry. Achal Khanna, CEO, Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), APAC & MENA, talks about how workplace pressures are taking a toll on women's mental health.



The taboo that still lingers

Speaking to Republic Media, Khanna shared, “The difficult part is that many women hesitate to talk about their mental health at work. There is still a lingering fear of being perceived as weak, overly emotional, or not capable enough for leadership roles. As a result, stress and burnout are often endured silently.”



Talking solutions, Achal shares how the workplace and employers can step up for making space for mental health and discussions around it, saying, “Supporting women’s mental health cannot remain limited to occasional awareness campaigns or symbolic gestures. It requires a culture where conversations around stress, emotional well-being, and work-life balance are normalised. Leaders and managers must create spaces where employees feel heard without fear of judgment.”



She concludes by saying, “Simple steps can make a real difference, such as flexible work arrangements, access to professional counselling, empathetic leadership, and policies that recognise the realities of modern life.”



