Irritable Bowel Syndrome: How Food Choices Influence Digestive Health

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a common digestive disorder affecting approximately 7% of the Indian population.

This functional gastrointestinal disorder causes symptoms like abdominal pain, bloating, gas, and irregular bowel movements, including diarrhoea, constipation, or alternating between both.

April is marked as IBS Awareness Month, and there is no better way to spread more knowledge about this condition than in this month.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Image: Pexels

To delve deeper into the subject, Republic World got in touch with Pariksha Rao, Director, Nutrition and Medical Affairs, The Good Bug, to unravel more about IBS.

Q. What are the reasons contributing to rising cases of IBS across the country?

Pariksha: Modern lifestyles, increasing stress levels, and changing dietary patterns have contributed to rising cases across the country. There’s also increasing evidence that IBS is closely linked to the gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis, the two-way communication system between our brain and digestive system. When this system is out of balance, it can make the gut overly sensitive or change how the muscles in the intestines move, causing IBS symptoms.

Q. How does diet affect IBS symptoms?

Pariksha: Diet plays a crucial role in managing IBS. Indian food is often rich in spices, fiber, and fermented ingredients, which can either help or harm those with IBS, depending on how the body reacts. Traditional diets may offer some relief, but modern diets, which are increasingly full of processed foods, sugar, and fats, can make symptoms worse.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). Image: Pexels

Q. What triggers IBS?

Pariksha: One of the major triggers for IBS is food that is high in FODMAPS [Fermentable Oligosaccharides (e.g. fructans and galacto-oligosaccharides), Disaccharides (e.g. lactose), Monosaccharides (e.g. excess fructose) and Polyols (e.g. sorbitol and mannitol)], short-chain carbohydrates that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine. Common FODMAP foods in the Indian diet include garlic, onions, and fruits like apples. These foods ferment in the gut, creating gas and causing bloating, pain, and irregular bowel movements.

Caffeine and carbonated drinks are also triggers for many IBS patients. They can stimulate the gut too much and lead to diarrhoea or gas. Artificial sweeteners like sorbitol, xylitol, and mannitol — often found in sugar-free products — are also known to cause bloating and discomfort because they are not fully absorbed in the gut.

Q. What is the best way to manage IBS?

Pariksha: A balanced diet, rich in the right kind of fiber and low in irritants, can make a big difference. Probiotics, found in yoghurt, kefir, or supplements, can help restore a healthy gut microbiome and reduce symptoms. However, fiber intake should be monitored. For people with IBS-D (diarrhoea-dominant IBS), too much fiber can worsen symptoms.

What works best is a personalized approach. Some people may benefit from reducing dairy or gluten, while others might need to stay away from specific vegetables or fruits. Eating smaller meals, staying hydrated, and avoiding foods that are hard to digest or cause gas are all recommended steps. Keeping a food diary can also help identify which foods trigger symptoms.