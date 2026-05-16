Is It Healthy To Drink Coffee Everyday? Here's How It Affects Your Body
Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages because of its caffeine content and energy-boosting effects. Even though coffee has its own health benefits, excessive intake may also affect sleep, anxiety levels, and digestion.
- Health News
- 2 min read
Coffee has become an essential part of many people's daily routines. Whether it's consumed during busy mornings, work breaks, or late-night study sessions, it is often associated with productivity. However, researchers studying nutrition suggest that a reasonable amount of coffee may positively affect energy levels, metabolism, and concentration. Excess caffeine consumption may contribute to problems such as sleep disturbances, restlessness, and other health concerns in many individuals.
What happens to the body when you drink coffee every day?
It increases focus
Coffee contains caffeine, which is a drug that stimulates the activity of the brain and nervous system. Researchers suggest that it may temporarily improve concentration and alertness. A study published in The National Library of Medicine discussed how caffeine has its effects on mental acuity and alertness.
It affects sleep quality
Consuming coffee late in the day may interfere with sleep patterns because caffeine can remain in the body for several hours. A study published in the Sleep Foundation stated that "Even though caffeine makes you feel energized, it’s important for people to understand that it doesn’t replace a good night’s rest."
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It increases energy temporarily
Many individuals consume coffee because it helps them feel less tired for a short period of time. However, a study published in News Medical stated that excessive dependency on caffeine leads to energy crashes later "because caffeine does not actually create energy; it only temporarily blocks adenosine, the chemical in the brain that makes an individual feel sleepy."
It affects digestion
Even though coffee helps many individuals because it increases gastric acid and stimulates the colon, which can speed up waste removal and help prevent constipation. However, according to the National Library of Medicine, consuming coffee on an empty stomach may cause acidity and digestive discomfort.
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Excess consumption increases anxiety
A study published in the National Health of Medicine suggests consuming too much caffeine may contribute to nervousness, irritability, rapid heartbeat, or anxiety-like symptoms in some individuals.