PCOS Is Now PMOS: How The Earlier Name Led To Late Diagnosis For Many Women

PMOS, formerly called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), affects millions of women worldwide. Yet according to experts, the disorder often remains undiagnosed for years. The recent renaming has also reignited discussions about how misunderstood the disorder has been for decades. Researchers believe delayed diagnosis happens because symptoms vary widely and are often dismissed as hormonal changes, lifestyle issues, or unrelated health concerns.

Why is PCOS renamed?

PCOS changed to PMOS | Image: Freepik

One of the most common yet puzzling issues faced by women is PCOS. Reproductive health experts and international medical practitioners across the globe published in The Lancet that the disorder will now be referred to as PMOS, which stands for Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome. As per the WHO, the common medical condition is faced by 10-13% women globally and is caused by an imbalance of hormones, among other issues.

Experts say the name was changed because the previous term, PCOS, focused mainly on ovarian cysts, even though many women with the condition do not actually develop cysts. Researchers also believe the older name failed to show the broader hormonal and metabolic effects which were associated with the condition.

Talking about the name change, Divya Balaji Kamerkar, co-founder and CEO of Pinky Promise, tells us, "This rename is long overdue and deeply personal. I was a national-level athlete at 16, fit and active, and yet it took nearly two decades to understand what was actually happening in my own body. PCOS was always a misnomer. Most women don't have cysts. Many don't have irregular periods. And yet the entire diagnostic framework was built around a name that described the wrong thing. Renaming it to PMOS, Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome, finally centres the conversation where it belongs: on metabolism, hormones, and whole body health. At Pinky Promise, we have been building for exactly this reality. This is a win for every woman who was dismissed, misdiagnosed, or left to figure it out alone. But a name change is the beginning, not the destination."

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PMOS symptoms

PMOS symptoms | Image: Shutterstock

PMOS can affect the entire body and just the reproductive health. The symptoms differ from woman to woman. Common symptoms which are associated with PMOS are

Irregular or missed period

Excess hair on parts of the body. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition is called 'hirsutism,' and more than 70% of women are affected by this condition.

Excess weight gain and difficulty losing weight

Acne on face, chest, and upper back

Difficulty conceiving and lack of ovulation, also called anovulation.

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Why is PMOS often diagnosed late?

According to the National Library of Medicine, there are several reasons why PMOS diagnosis is often delayed:

PMOS is often overlooked | Image: Freepik

Symptoms look different in every woman

Experts say PMOS does not affect every woman in the same way. Some may experience irregular periods, while others mainly struggle with acne, weight fluctuations, excessive hair growth, or hair thinning. Because symptoms vary widely, diagnosis often becomes difficult.

Symptoms are often normalised

Symptoms like irregular periods, cramps, acne, and fatigue are frequently dismissed as common hormonal issues, even though they may indicate an endocrine condition. Researchers believe this contributes significantly to delayed diagnosis in young women and teenagers.

The old name created confusion

The previous name implied that ovarian cysts were necessary for diagnosis. If cysts were not visible on an ultrasound, doctors sometimes overlooked the hormonal and metabolic effects of the condition despite other symptoms being present.

Lack of awareness

Many women, and sometimes even healthcare professionals, are unaware that PMOS is a lifelong metabolic and endocrine condition rather than only a fertility-related issue.

Visiting multiple doctors before diagnosis