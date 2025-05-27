Is Saudi Arabia Lifting 73-Year-Old Ban On Alcohol Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2034? Here's The Truth

In a recent development, reports began circulating after an international media outlet published a blog claiming that Saudi Arabia would lift its 73-year-old alcohol ban in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034.

However, on Monday, Saudi officials firmly denied the rumours, stating that no such decision had been made.

The strict law banning alcohol in the Kingdom remains firmly in place and applies equally to citizens, tourists, and diplomats. Saudi officials expect all visitors to respect and adhere to the Kingdom’s cultural and legal norms regardless of any international functions or events.

Also read: Expert Tips To Manage Acne Prone Skin During Summers

Why is alcohol banned in Saudi Arabia?

The alcohol ban in Saudi Arabia mostly stems from Muslim culture that is dominant in the country. Although some Muslim-dominated nations are not as strict as Saudi Arabia, the Muslim culture in The Land of the Two Holy Mosques is the strictest on this subject.

Punishment for alcohol consumption