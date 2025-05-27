Is Saudi Arabia Lifting 73-Year-Old Ban On Alcohol Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2034? Here's The Truth

Updated May 27th 2025, 15:40 IST
In a recent development, reports began circulating after an international media outlet published a blog claiming that Saudi Arabia would lift its 73-year-old alcohol ban in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034.
However, on Monday, Saudi officials firmly denied the rumours, stating that no such decision had been made.
The strict law banning alcohol in the Kingdom remains firmly in place and applies equally to citizens, tourists, and diplomats. Saudi officials expect all visitors to respect and adhere to the Kingdom’s cultural and legal norms regardless of any international functions or events.
The alcohol ban in Saudi Arabia mostly stems from Muslim culture that is dominant in the country. Although some Muslim-dominated nations are not as strict as Saudi Arabia, the Muslim culture in The Land of the Two Holy Mosques is the strictest on this subject.
According to the Saudi E-Visa regulations, some measures that Saudi Arabia enforces to maintain strict control over alcohol consumption include that tourists or individuals caught consuming alcohol may face hefty fines or even long-term imprisonment. In some cases, punishments can include deportation from the country or public flogging.
