Is The Milk You Are Drinking Pure? 4 Easy FSSAI-Approved Ways To Test Its Purity at Home | Image: Freepik

From tea to coffee and sweets, milk plays quite an important role in most households, consumed by both children and adults. However, milk adulteration has become a growing concern in India, raising questions about whether the milk people consume every day is truly pure.

Food safety experts warn that milk may sometimes be diluted or mixed with substances such as water, detergent, or starch to increase quantity or alter its texture.

However, there are simple tests that can help detect adulteration at home using common household methods.

Here are four simple ways to check the purity of milk, based on food safety guidelines.

Test 1: Detection of water in milk

One of the most common forms of adulteration is mixing water with milk to increase its volume.

How to test:

Place a drop of milk on a polished or slanted surface.

Result:

Pure milk will either remain in place or flow slowly, leaving a white trail behind.

Adulterated milk mixed with water will flow immediately without leaving any white mark.

This simple test can help identify whether the milk has been diluted.

Test 2: Detection of detergent in milk

In some cases, detergent may be added to milk to create artificial foam and thickness.

How to test:

Take 5 to 10 ml of milk and add an equal amount of water. Shake the mixture thoroughly.

Result:

If the milk contains detergent, it will produce dense lather or foam.

Pure milk will only create a thin foam layer due to natural agitation.

Test 3: detection of starch in milk and milk products

Starch is sometimes added to milk, khoya, paneer, or chenna to increase thickness.

How to test:

Boil 2 to 3 ml of milk with 5 ml of water and allow it to cool.

Add 2 to 3 drops of iodine tincture.

Result:

If the mixture turns blue, it indicates the presence of starch.

If there is no colour change, the milk is likely pure.

(In the case of milk, boiling and dilution may not always be required.)

Test 4: detection of starch in ghee or butter

Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, or other starches may sometimes be mixed with ghee or butter.

How to test:

Take half a teaspoon of ghee or butter in a transparent bowl.

Add 2 to 3 drops of iodine solution.

Result:

A blue colour indicates the presence of starch or similar adulterants.

What consumers should do

To reduce the risk of adulteration, consumers should take a few precautions while purchasing milk and dairy products.

Buy milk only from licensed vendors and trusted dairies, and always check the packaging for a valid FSSAI licence number. Consumers should also be cautious of unnaturally white paneer or khoya being sold at unusually low prices, as this may indicate adulteration.

If adulteration is suspected, consumers can file complaints through the FSSAI Food Safety Connect app or contact their local food safety authorities.