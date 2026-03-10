6 Foods Considered Harmful For Teeth And Oral Health But Are Actually Not

Oral and teeth health is determined by the foods you consume daily | Image: Freepik

For decades, people have been advised to avoid acidic and sweet foods if they wish to protect their teeth and take care of your oral health. In India, dental problems are quite common. However, oral health can be maintained through natural methods too. Here are six foods that are often considered harmful for the teeth, but actually benefit oral health.

Dark chocolate: Good quality dark chocolate (over 70%) contains theobromine, which strengthens enamel. Magnesium also helps with remineralisation. It's like candy, but the theobromine in raw cocoa hardens the enamel.

Good quality dark chocolate strengthens the enamel | Image: Freepik

Sourdough bread: Sourdough bread has a lower glycemic index, it reduces phytic acid and improves mineral absorption. Moreover, the fermentation of sourdough bread benefits the oral microbiome.

Raw cheese: The casein found in raw cheese helps repair enamel and raises the pH of the mouth, preventing decay. Raw cheese works against cavity-harming factors.

Citrus fruits (lemons, oranges): Vitamin C is essential for gum health, but it's recommended not to brush immediately after eating them. Despite being acidic, vitamin C prevents bleeding gums.

Vitamin C found in citrus fruits helps with bleeding gums | Image: Freepik

Pickles: Fermented pickles promote good bacteria and protect against cavities and gum disease. Fermented foods also nourish the oral microbiome.

Chewing nuts strengthens the jawbone and the magnesium and phosphorus found in nuts support enamel. Moreover, nuts are rich in minerals essential for enamel health.

Eat a tooth-friendly diet