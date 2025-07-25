Is Your PC Ruining Your Vision? Follow These Top 7 Tips To Stop Eye Strain

In this contemporary era, most of our world revolves around the digital screens, whether it's your computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet screens. Many of us have found ourselves working for more than 12 hours a day. Therefore, it's important to take care of our eyes from screen time.

According to the experts, here are some of the ways that you can add to your lifestyle to protect your eyes from the menacing rays of your screen:

1) 20/20/20 Rule: This rule involves looking at your screen for 20 minutes, before looking at something 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds.

2) Ensure Proper Lighting: It is recommended to use full-spectrum lighting during the day, which replicates the same spectrum as outdoors. It helps to stabilise your energy and help to regulate your mood.

3) Blink More: Blinking is really important for your eyes. It helps to moisten them, prevent irritation and dryness. As per the suggestion by the experts, a person should blink 10 times every 20 minutes.

4) Take Breaks: Take at least one break for 10 minutes every hour to lessen the risk of computer vision syndrome, as well as pain in your shoulder, back and neck.

5) Change up workstation: Adjust your computer screen about 60 centimetres away from your eyes. The middle of your screen should be around 10 to 15 degrees below your eyes. This way, your head and neck can be properly positioned.

6) Get a screen protector: A smooth and neat way to protect your eyes from your computer screen is to purchase a screen protector that is designed to shield your eyes from harmful blue light.

