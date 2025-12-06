Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian Underwent Stem Cell Therapy For Chronic Back Pain - Know What It Is And How It Works? | Image: X

Kylie Jenner sparked conversation on Thursday, December 4, after she shared an Instagram Story about her deeply personal health journey with chronic back pain. She revealed on Wednesday that she has been undergoing stem cell therapy to ease the persistent pain.

This therapy, commonly used for bone marrow transplants, involves collecting stem cells from living patients or donors and injecting them into damaged areas of the body to support healing and reduce inflammation linked to long-term pain.

The Kardashian sister wrote on Instagram that she had lived with chronic back pain for almost three years, starting after her pregnancy with her son Aire Webster, and nothing seemed to bring relief. “Hearing how much relief Kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy,” Jenner wrote.

Her older sister, Kim Kardashian, shared on Instagram in August that she had undergone stem cell treatment for “debilitating” shoulder pain and chronic back pain. “I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough - it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down,” Kardashian wrote.

Jenner did not confirm whether her pain had disappeared, but she highlighted the treatment’s benefits. “Everyone’s body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing,” she wrote.

What is stem cell therapy?

This procedure uses cells taken from other donors or prepared in specialised labs, and doctors inject them into the painful area to reduce inflammation and support tissue repair. These treatments are often marketed for spine issues, joint pain and sports injuries, although many people remain sceptical about whether they truly help with pain or any chronic condition.

According to a cryptic post from Kim and Kylie, they underwent something called "Muse stem cell" treatment at a specific clinic in Mexico.

The body contains trillions of cells, but stem cells are unique because they can turn into different types, such as blood, bone and muscle cells, according to the Cleveland Clinic.