Low-Fat Vegan Eating: A Sustainable Path To Weight Loss, Say Researchers

A low-fat vegan diet may support weight loss without the need to count calories, reduce portion sizes, or constantly battle hunger. In a 16-week clinical trial, participants following a diet centred on fruits, vegetables, grains and legumes consumed around 357 fewer calories per day, despite eating nearly the same amount of food overall.

A low-fat vegan diet can reduce the energy density of the foods people eat by about 30%, helping them consume fewer calories while still eating satisfying amounts of food. The approach was also associated with weight loss, even though participants were not instructed to restrict calories, according to new research published in JAMA Network Open.

In a randomised clinical trial involving adults with overweight, participants who followed an ad libitum low-fat vegan diet substantially reduced the number of calories per gram of food they consumed. Researchers found that greater reductions in energy density were tied to lower calorie intake and greater weight loss, despite the absence of any instructions to eat less.

"This helps answer a question people often have about plant-based eating: How can you lose weight without counting calories or going hungry?" said Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and lead author. "The answer is energy density. Plant foods are rich in water and fibre, so you can fill your plate, feel full, and still take in fewer calories," as quoted on the Science Daily website.

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How the Low-Fat Vegan Diet Was Tested

According to the website, the findings come from an analysis of a 16-week randomised trial involving adults with overweight. Participants were assigned either to an ad libitum low-fat vegan diet centred on fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes, or to a control group that continued eating as usual without making any dietary changes.

Neither group was given a calorie target or told to limit how much they ate. Researchers measured each participant's dietary energy density by comparing total daily energy intake with the total weight of food consumed, expressed as total energy (kcal per day) divided by total food weight (grams per day).

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The study produced several notable findings:

The total weight of food consumed did not change significantly in either group, meaning those following the vegan diet continued eating about the same amount of food by weight.

Calorie intake declined in both groups, but the decrease was larger among those following the vegan diet, at about 357 kcal/day.

Energy density remained essentially unchanged in the control group but fell by about 30% in the vegan group.

Larger reductions in energy density were associated with greater weight loss, and that relationship remained even after researchers accounted for changes in calorie intake.

Same Amount of Food, Fewer Calories

The difference came largely from changes in the types of foods participants were eating. The vegan diet removed calorie-dense animal foods including meat, dairy, and eggs while increasing consumption of foods that provide more volume for relatively few calories, particularly vegetables and legumes.

Because these plant foods generally contain fewer calories per gram, participants could continue eating generous portions while taking in less energy overall.

"This isn't about willpower or smaller portions," Dr. Kahleova said. “It's about choosing foods that naturally deliver fewer calories in every bite. A 30% reduction in energy density is a substantial shift that would be very hard to achieve and sustain through portion control alone.”

Why Energy Density Can Affect Weight Loss

Energy density refers to the number of calories contained in each gram of food. Scientists have studied it for years because it can influence how much people eat and how satisfied they feel after a meal.

Controlled feeding studies have shown that reducing the energy density of meals can help people feel full while lowering the amount of energy they consume. Importantly, the physical volume of food can remain similar even when the calorie content drops.

"When the foods you eat are lower in energy density, your body's natural appetite signals work in your favor," Dr. Kahleova said. "You eat until you're satisfied, and you simply end up with fewer calories. That's a sustainable way to manage weight," as quoted by Science Daily.

A Different Approach to Weight Management

Weight-loss advice often emphasises calorie restriction and smaller portions. These findings point to another possible strategy: changing the composition of the food on the plate rather than simply reducing the amount of food eaten.

Choosing more water-rich, high-fibre plant foods may help people lower their calorie intake while still eating enough to feel satisfied. That could make weight management easier for some people by reducing the sense of deprivation that can come with traditional calorie-cutting approaches.

"From a clinical standpoint, targeting energy density offers a realistic strategy for weight loss," Dr. Kahleova said. “Instead of telling people to eat less, we can help them eat differently -- and the results follow.”

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