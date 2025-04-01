Measles Outbreak in US: WHO Issues Travel Advisory Amid Rising Cases

Washington: The United States has reported 483 confirmed cases of measles as of March 27, 2025, with two deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The health agency identified three major outbreaks this year, accounting for 93% of all cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a travel advisory, urging international travelers to update their measles vaccination before visiting the US.

WHO Issues Travel Warning Amid Rising Cases

With measles cases surging, WHO has advised travelers to ensure their immunization is current. The health organization specifically recommended that visitors to the US should "check and renew their immunization status against measles before departure."

A statement from WHO’s official website said, “Unvaccinated individuals from areas in the United States experiencing measles outbreaks, with knowledge of exposure to measles cases and/or presenting signs and symptoms compatible with measles virus infection, should consult local health authorities before undertaking an international voyage.”

The WHO also urged governments to stockpile measles vaccines and related medical supplies to contain imported cases. “WHO recommends maintaining a stock of the measles-rubella (MR) and/or MMR vaccine, and syringes/supplies for responding to imported cases,” it stated.

Measles Outbreak in US: Areas Affected

Measles outbreaks have spread across 20 jurisdictions in the US, including:

New York City, New York State, California, Florida, Texas, Washington, Alaska, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Vermont.

Among these, Texas has emerged as the epicenter, reporting 400 cases, the highest in the country.

CDC: International Travel Behind Measles Spread in the US

The CDC has confirmed that international travel remains the primary source of measles cases in the US.

According to a statement on its website, “The disease is brought into the United States by unvaccinated people who get infected in other countries. Typically, 2 out of 3 of these unvaccinated travelers are Americans. They can spread measles to other people who are not protected against measles, which sometimes leads to outbreaks.”

What is Measles?

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that spreads through coughing, sneezing, and even breathing. It can cause serious complications and even death. While anyone can contract measles, children are the most vulnerable.

Symptoms of Measles

The initial symptoms of measles include:

High fever

Runny nose

Red eyes

Cough

White spots in the mouth

A rash appears 10 to 14 days after exposure, covering the entire body. While most patients recover in two to three weeks, severe complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), blindness, and even death can occur, especially in unvaccinated individuals.

How to Stay Protected Against Measles?

Health experts emphasize that getting two doses of the measles vaccine is the most effective way to prevent infection.

Vaccination not only protects individuals but also helps prevent future outbreaks.